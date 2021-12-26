Off Their Game Week 16 - Darrell Henderson

CBC

Three-time Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) MVP Xavier Moon signed a 10-day contract with the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Moon led the Edmonton Stingers to the CEBL title in each of the past two season, taking Finals MVP honours both times. He signed with the Clippers' G League affiliate Agua Caliente Clippers in October and went on to average 12.4 points and 7.3 assists per game while shooting over 50 per cent from the field. Moon, a 26-year-old point guard from Goodwater, Ala.