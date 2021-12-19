Off Their Game Week 15 - D.J. Moore
Matt Harmon explains why the Carolina WR will struggle against the Bills in week 15.
Saturday’s game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks was a frightening scene for all involved.
Trevor Zegras has started a movement.
Red Wings GM and EVP Steve Yzerman offered up his thoughts on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols as the league trudges through a slew of outbreaks.
Baltimore has allowed the most deep completions in the NFL. Will Aaron Rodgers take a shot on Sunday?
Nuggets-Nets, Cavs-Hawks, Pelicans-Sixers have all reportedly been postponed.
Tyron Woodley was out cold.
Tanner Kero was taken to the hospital after an illegal hit from Brett Connolly.
There's a chance Hopkins could help the Cardinals during the playoffs.
Derrick Lewis became the greatest knockout artist in UFC history Saturday.
The Rams still have 25 players in protocols, but coach Sean McVay thinks they’re “going in the positive direction.”
COVID-19 continues to force postponements around the NHL.
"I apologize to Jacksonville."
What's better than one goalie goal? Two goalie goals!
The NFL announced several changes to its virus protocols on Saturday amid widespread outbreaks.
Tank Williams explains why the Atlanta TE will struggle in week 15.
Andy Behrens explains why the Tampa Bay WR will struggle vs. New Orleans in week 15.
Will the Minnesota QB go over/under 279.5 passing yards vs. Chicago in week 15?
The Latest from Week 15 of the NFL (all times EST): ___ 12:30 p.m. Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was ruled out after he appeared to hurt his groin during pregame warmups. Gonzalez was attempting a kick from the 20 when he grabbed at the inside of his leg and fell to the turf. He required help from a teammate and team officials to make his way up the tunnel. Punter Lachlan Edwards came out shortly afterward and began practicing kickoffs. Gonzalez has hit 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and
Brown's suspension for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols ends Monday.
Minty Bets and Matt Harmon offer up their favorite player props for Week 15.