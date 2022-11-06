Off-duty police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash

CBC

On Nov. 6, most British Columbians will set their clocks back one hour, just as they have every autumn for more than 50 years, even though the province promised to end the practice three years ago. In 2019, B.C. passed legislation to make daylight time permanent. However, Premier John Horgan has said many times since it would only be enacted once Washington state, Oregon and California do the same in order to keep the provincial economy aligned with its U.S. neighbours. Earlier this year the U.S