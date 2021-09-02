Off-Duty Mexican Firefighter Races to Help Put Out Blaze as His Wife, Baby Look On

An off-duty firefighter arrived at the scene of a blaze in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, in his personal car with his family in tow.

Irene Lopez Nevarez recorded the video on August 26. She can be heard saying the firefighter became aware of the blaze and showed up on the scene on his day off to assist his fellow firefighters.

The fire took over an hour to put out and no injuries were reported, according to Lopez Nevarez. Credit: Irene Lopez Nevarez via Storyful