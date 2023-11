The Canadian Press

Montreal police say they've arrested 17 people in connection with an alleged real estate fraud scheme worth more than $5 million. Police say members of the alleged fraud ring used fake IDs to borrow against the value of five properties they didn't own. They say the fake IDs were used to sign legal documents and open bank accounts in the names of the real owners. The financing — obtained from private lenders — was withdrawn soon after it was deposited in the bank accounts. Police say the real own