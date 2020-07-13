'Off to Check the Mail': Husky Offers Valuable Mode of Transport in New South Wales

A Siberian husky proved his worth in Avonside, New South Wales, on July 13, pulling his owner through the snow to collect mail at the end of a lane.

Kobe is the resident canine at Shaka Chalet, a guesthouse near New South Wales’s Kosciuszko National Park.

Owner Kimberly Gnodde told Storyful, “Kobe loves the snow and we live in the Snowy Mountains, the place to be for a husky.”

She added, “At the moment we are experiencing a snowstorm and it keeps on coming. So much fresh powder and the resorts already received 45 cm of snow.” Credit: @shakachalet via Storyful