ODOT announces record $2.5 billion for more than 1,000 projects in 2023
Mid-March is typically when we see the swallows return to Capistrano, the buzzards return to Hinckley and the orange construction barrels return to Ohio highways.
Mid-March is typically when we see the swallows return to Capistrano, the buzzards return to Hinckley and the orange construction barrels return to Ohio highways.
The singer told the protester to ‘get the f*** off b****’ as she circled her
International financial firms have left or are planning their exits from Russia. Some Russian banks have also been banned from SWIFT.
"We don't need that," lawyer Joe Tacopina told "The Beat" host.
"I think he was also worried about his marriage getting blown up," said Tim O'Brien, who wrote the book "TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald."
This will bring back some dodgeball memories.
"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," a source previously told PEOPLE of the pair
The Oscar-winning actress said the word live on air during a discussion about Donald Trump losing the 2020 election.
A phone call to her home in Ingersoll, Ont. two weeks ago sent Diane Lindsay into a panic. One the other end was a man claiming to be police officer from Woodstock RCMP, who said her grandson was in an accident. When police went to investigate, they found drugs in his car, the man said. Her grandson was in jail and she'd have to post a $9,000 bond to get him out, he told her. Lindsay contacted her husband, Ron, to arrange for the money. But when Ron heard the story, he had his suspicions. "They
‘I knew everyone wasn’t going to love the name so I am not going to sit here defending it’
Johnny Gaudreau was painfully close to re-signing with the Calgary Flames last offseason, according to a new report.
A man who has served more than 34 years of a 400-year prison sentence has been released after the state of Florida reinvestigated the case and determined he did not commit armed robbery. “I can’t put it into words,” said Sidney Holmes, now 57, in an interview with ABC affiliate WPLG after he was exonerated and freed on Monday. According to Broward County State Attorney Harold F. Pryor, a thorough reinvestigation of the 1988 armed robbery case that led to Holmes’ conviction “raised reasonable doubts about his guilt.”
A long duration snow event could impact travel plans across parts of Ontario through the weekend. As much as 30 cm of snow is on the table for some
Royal fans were shocked when Kate Middleton didn't curtsy to King Charles III at the Commonwealth Day service, here's why...
“The drug wasn't just a crutch to rely on, I had to make lifestyle changes as well,” Meredith Schorr, 25, tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey after taking Ozempic for 11 months
Kate Beckinsale showed up at the Oscars in a naked dress that showed off her super-sculpted legs. Kate uses a VersaClimber and has fun with her workouts.
Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, a 51-year-old chiropractor, have been photographed together for months, sparking dating rumors. Here, what to know about her.
The late-night comedian debunked the former president's comments about Mike Pence.
Sydney Sweeney just collaborated with Frankies Bikinis on a line of bikinis, one-pieces, and clothing items. Shop the soft and romantic pieces now!
The Brazilian supermodel was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica for the third time in March
WARNING: This article contains details of alleged sexual abuse. The wife of an Edmonton spiritual leader accused in January of sexually assaulting four of his followers has been arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault. Leigh Ann de Ruiter, 64, is charged with three counts of sexual assault in connection with separate incidents between 2017 and 2020, Edmonton police said in a news release Tuesday. Police said de Ruiter was arrested Monday. As of Tuesday afternoon she remained in