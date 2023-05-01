ODOC: Officials capture inmate who walked away from facility in McAlester

CBC

An Edmonton woman is set to be removed from Canada next month because her student visa application contained a fraudulent admissions letter — even though Canadian authorities believe she didn't know it was fake. Karamjeet Kaur and her lawyer hope an application for permanent residency based on humanitarian and compassionate grounds will be processed before her scheduled removal date of May 29th. "She's broken right now," her lawyer Manraj Sidhu said Thursday. "She is going to be sent back to the