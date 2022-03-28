Odesa residents prepare for war
Residents of Odesa are readying their homes for war, expecting the major port city to be next on Russia's list if Moscow succeeds in claiming key areas in southern Ukraine.
Residents of Odesa are readying their homes for war, expecting the major port city to be next on Russia's list if Moscow succeeds in claiming key areas in southern Ukraine.
A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.
Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a
Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.
It's a little later than usual and at a different venue than originally planned, but Acadia University is all set to host the University Cup men's hockey nationals in Wolfville, N.S., this week. The 2021-22 university hockey season had a COVID shutdown that lasted two months. It caused teams to halt play., USports, the national governing body, pushed back many national tournaments by two weeks, including the University Cup. The event was slated to be held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But the
Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.
Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Nicholas Abruzzese to a two-year, entry-level contract for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, the team announced Saturday. The average annual value of the contract is $850,000. Abruzzese was originally taken in the fourth round, 124th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. The native of Slate Hill, N.Y., represented the United States at the recent Beijing Olympics, scoring a goal and notching three assists in the four games the U.S. played. The 22-year-old
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve
Desiree Isaac-Pictou grew up surrounded by sports in Eel River Bar First Nation, Ugpi'ganjig, about 297 kilometres north of Moncton, N.B. The 22-year-old says she loved competing in volleyball and basketball, and competed in the North American Indigenous Games twice. But an accident in August 2020 that resulted in both her legs being amputated threatened her athletic career. A couple of months after her accident, Isaac-Pictou reached out to Parasport New Brunswick to see if she could still compe
Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray says it was really hard to keep his latest project a secret. That project was a collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks on a new warmup jersey the team is set to wear on March 30 before their game against the St. Louis Blues. "I've never really had something so big happen and I'm just excited about it," Gray said. Gray, who designed the 2022 Canucks First Nations Night warmup jersey, says the design was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art. "I think
MONTREAL — Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot both picked up their first points as members of the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (43-14-6). Jonathan Huberdeau and Giroux each picked up two assists, and Chiarot added a single helper. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens (17-37-10). Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida and Montreal's Jake Al
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday. Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last
Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu
Activition is bringing Call of DutyL Warzone to mobile phones.
The Toronto Raptors are no strangers to unusual game conditions, but a fire at Scotiabank Arena delaying their win over the Indiana Pacers was next level. Nurse spoke about his impressions of the building evacuation and pause in the game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico