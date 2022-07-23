Odesa Port Struck Following Kyiv and Moscow Export Deal

Russian missiles fired at a port in Odesa, Ukraine on July 23, less than a day after a bilateral deal to allow the export of grain from the Black Sea was signed.

The deal, signed in Istanbul and brokered by the United Nations, was seen as a breakthrough in diplomatic relations following months of negotiations. The deal would allow grain ships a safe corridor to reach global markets, which is essential to Ukraine’s economy and the global food supply.

Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Odesa military administration, confirmed the port attack on his Telegram account. He reported that there were no injuries or significant damages.

Ukrainian Operational Command South said that the missiles did not strike grain stores at the port and no one was injured, the public broadcaster Suspilne reported. Credit: Stratcom Centre UA via Storyful