Octopus Explores Toilet Placed by Marine Biologist in Port Phillip Bay

An octopus explored a toilet that was a part of an artificial reef placed by a marine biologist in Port Phillip Bay, Victoria.

Freediver and photographer Jules Casey posted a video on her Instagram page on August 18 that shows an octopus inspecting its new shelter after the toilet was put into the seabed.

“Octopuses turned up there and they are loving it, this one was totally posing for my camera,” Casey wrote on her Instagram post.

Casey often posts footage of what she sees below the waves at Port Phillip Bay to her OneBreathDiver Instagram account, where she has more than 107,000 followers. She mentioned the artificial reef when she won the third place in Ocean Art 2020. Credit: Jules Casey via Storyful