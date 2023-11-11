Octogenarian and her son figuring out how to move forward after devastating fire
For Phyllis Jennett and her adult son, Joe Newbrey, it was a helpless feeling to watch the house they called their home for 50 years practically burn to the ground. “You know, I just can’t sort of believe that I won’t be waking up in my own bed again — that it’s done,” Jennett said. Wednesday afternoon, it took just minutes for their home on Wallace Circle — which is located in a neighborhood south of Gandy Blvd. — to become unlivable. According to the mother and son, a fire started in their utility room and spread to the rest of the house.