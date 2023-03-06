'Ocean Puppies': Humpback Whale and Calf Play Together Off Hawaii

A humpack whale and calf were spotted playing together in the ocean off the coast of Kona, Hawaii.

Drone footage captured by Michael Holzwarth shows the pair spinning and splashing together as they glide through the water.

“Ocean puppies. Spotted a few giant humpbacks teaching their calves how to hang ten off the Big Island Coast,” Holzwarth said on Facebook.

Every winter thousands of humpback whales travel to the shallow waters of Hawaii’s Big Island to mate, give birth and raise their young, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Credit: Michael Holzwarth via Storyful