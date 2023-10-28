Ocala Police Thank 'Heroic Citizens' Who Helped Apprehend Suspect

Police in Ocala, Florida, thanked two people whom they called “heroic citizens” for assistance in detaining a suspect wanted on numerous charges, including the theft of a car and the attempting carjacking of another, on October 24.

Police said the suspect, named as Michael Prouty, 39, allegedly forced his way into a woman’s home in The Villages and stole her purse, cell phone, and car from the garage. He was later found driving the car.

The stolen car was involved in a collision and the suspect fled. The footage then includes audio from a man identified as “Heroic Citizen 1,” who outlines his efforts to detain the suspect.

Prouty allegedly overpower the man and fled the scene, before attempted a carjacking at a nearby Starbuck’s. There, as police arrived, another person, identified as “Heroic Citizen 2,” exited his vehicle and attempted to stop the carjacking. He then pursued and held the suspect, leaving him to police when they arrived on the scene.

Police said Prouty faced numerous charges, including fleeing and eluding, attempted carjacking, and others. He was also allegedly involved in a robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Ocala in the early hours of the same day, before the home invasion incident in Sumter County, police said.

Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said: “We are proud of these two citizens for their heroic action, for helping our officers make the arrest, and for keeping our community safe.”

Balken added, “We would like to let these heroic citizens know that we are currently hiring police officers, and we invite them to apply to our agency!” Credit: Ocala Police Department via Storyful