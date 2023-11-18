OBN: Man arrested in sex-trafficking operation used fake name for decades
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday sentenced a woman to 90 years in prison for the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in a case that sent investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer. Jurors deliberated for just over three hours before delivering the sentence for Kaitlin Armstrong, who investigators say tracked Wilson to the apartment where she was staying and shot her three times. They took only two hours on Thursday to convi
Jessica Lawson is charged with two counts of rape of a victim between the ages of 16 and 17
A bartender has been charged with the murder of a 27-year-old woman after she was found beaten to death with a fire extinguisher and her body was left on a construction site with a sandbag covering her head, police said. The suspect, Dino Rojas-Moreno, a 26-year-old bartender from Laguna Hills, California, was arrested after the body of 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin was discovered on Sunday at about 8:20 a.m. by a worker at a construction site in the 100 block of S. Coast Highway in Laguna Beach. Goodwin’s body was under a chain link fence on a construction site and a sandbag had been placed on her head at the time of the discovery, according to a statement released on Friday by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
The New York man has been sentenced to prison, prosecutors say.
The highly anticipated trial began on Nov. 1 in Austin, Texas, where Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson was fatally shot at her friend's home on May 11, 2022
Self-proclaimed "Queen of Canada" Romana Didulo — known for her QAnon beliefs — and her followers have left the Richmound, Sask., school they've been staying at for more than two months.Mayor Brad Miller said the cult left the school early afternoon on Wednesday. Earlier this week, villagers discovered through online coverage of the "Kingdom of Canada" cult's regular live streamed videos — which it posts on the app Telegram — that the group had a heater propped up on a propane tank in the school
The 52-year-old was found guilty, California officials said.
He is one of eight officers accused of sexually abusing inmates at the all-female California prison, feds say.
Jeremy Goodale, one of two Iowa teenagers who pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of their Spanish teacher, was sentenced to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 25 years.
TORONTO — Police say a 79-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly hitting three people with a vehicle in northeast Toronto, killing one. Investigators say the suspect is also facing two charges of attempted murder. Police say the three victims were "intentionally struck" Wednesday afternoon and one of them – a 61-year-old woman – died in hospital. They say the other two suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Investigators previously said the accused a
MONTREAL — An influential organized crime leader has been killed in a daytime shooting in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, southeast of Montreal. Police did not immediately identify the victim but The Canadian Press has learned he was Gregory Woolley, who has long been associated with the Hells Angels biker gang as well as with the Mafia and street gangs. St-Jean-sur-Richelieu police responded to a call of shots being fired at around 10:30 a.m. in a parking lot located near a health-care facility, and fou
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Thursday convicted a woman of murder in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a case that led investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer. Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, faces up to life in prison when she is sentenced later Thursday. Prosecutors said Armstrong gunned down the 25-year-old Wilson in a jealous rage. Wilson, who was also known as “Mo,” had briefly dated Armstrong’s boyfriend several months ear
The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a triple stabbing that took place on the city's west side more than a year ago.The stabbing happened after a fight broke out at a restaurant near Oak Street and West Broadway on Oct. 30, 2022, according to investigators. Three people were stabbed and a fourth was assaulted.Police say when they arrived at the scene, the people responsible had fled."Investigators from VPD's major crime sec
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war. Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said in a statement that both charges have special allegations that Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, 50, personally inflicted “great bodily injury” on Paul Kessler, 69, during a confrontation at an event that started as a pro-Palestinian demonstration in
Wynonna Noganosh’s mother is upset the jury found Rodrigo Flores-Romero guilty of manslaughter, not second-degree murder and believes the sentence should have been more. Flores-Romero beat his fiance's toddler to death a court found and was sentenced to 11 years. Catherine McDonald reports.
When a gunfight broke out between Houston police and a carjacking suspect, John Lally jumped into action. Lally, a former convicted criminal, helped by dragging 29-year-old police officer Jonathan Gibson to safety.
Stolen checks were posted for sale on the Telegram channel OG Glass House, U.S. prosecutors said.
Accused murderer Kirk Keeping will not be getting a private lawyer funded by Newfoundland and Labrador's taxpayers, after the country's top court declined to hear his appeal.Keeping is accused of killing Chantel John, a 28-year-old Mi'kmaw woman, at Miawpukek First Nation in Conne River in January 2019.Nearly four years later, Keeping has yet to stand trial for first-degree murder.He was slated for a trial in May 2021, but it was delayed when Keeping fired his lawyers, Derek Ford and the late De
REGINA — Premier Scott Moe says a Saskatchewan Party legislature member has been kicked out of caucus and stripped of his appointments after being charged with obtaining sexual services. Moe said he learned Friday of the charge against backbencher Ryan Domotor and took immediate action. "Those in public office should be working to support vulnerable women, not exploit them,” Moe said in a statement. “There is absolutely no place in our government, nor frankly in the assembly, for someone who has
One of the children is in critical condition while the others are stable, police said.