Oblivious Beachgoers Don't Notice Large Manatee Swimming Nearby

Drone footage captured two oblivious beachgoers in St Petersburg, Florida, who were apparently unaware that a large manatee was floating only a few feet away from them on October 3.

This footage was recorded by Michael McCarthy of See Through Canoe and posted to YouTube with the description, “Even though the water has been unusually clear in the St Pete, Florida, area for the last week, these people still didn’t notice the manatee swimming right by them.”

The footage shows two people standing in clear water as the large manatee lurks nearby. Credit: Michael Mccarthy via Storyful