Obi Toppin slams home the alley-oop

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe watched one of his players accidentally direct a puck into the Maple Leafs' net. Then it happened again. And once more for good measure. Toronto's head coach had no issues with the team's effort Tuesday. The bounces just didn't fall the home side's way. Braden Schneider scored the winner — New York's only clean effort on Martin Jones — and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves as the Rangers downed the Leafs 5-2. "When one happens you're like, 'All right,'" Keefe said of the visi