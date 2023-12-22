Obi Toppin with the nice feed
Obi Toppin with the nice feed, 12/21/2023
The host weighs in on the big moments from the finale.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about the moment on the latest episode of his podcast, 'New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce'
“WOMEN — you have to stop leaving negative comments on other women’s pages,” one fan posted on Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram.
On the verge making the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Detroit Lions enacted season ticket price hikes for 2024 as high as 146%.
The Spaniard is reportedly earning upwards of £450million from the move.
Here’s what Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown had to say after hearing about a tweet from De’Aaron Fox’s wife.
Major League Baseball announced several tweaks for 2024, focusing on further improving the pace of play.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The governing body for amateur hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador has banned end-of-game handshakes. A post today on Hockey NL's website says there have been "issues" with the handshakes that have led to suspensions for players and coaches. The notice addressed to all minor hockey associations and leagues says officials will instead direct both teams to their dressing rooms at the conclusion of each game. Before matches begin, the visiting team will skate by the home team's b
Cameras caught the Chiefs tight end and the Patriots head coach talking after their Week 15 game. Here's what was said between the two.
New points changes from the Official World Golf Ranking will reward the best players ... and could show the way for LIV Golf.
Looks like it’s time for “Deflategate” Round 2.
Jalen Hurts opened some eyes with his questions surrounding the Eagles' "commitment." He has the support of his center, veteran Jason Kelce.
The Canadian TV host and Olympian is taking up a position as an advisor for the Professional Women's Hockey League.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe watched one of his players accidentally direct a puck into the Maple Leafs' net. Then it happened again. And once more for good measure. Toronto's head coach had no issues with the team's effort Tuesday. The bounces just didn't fall the home side's way. Braden Schneider scored the winner — New York's only clean effort on Martin Jones — and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves as the Rangers downed the Leafs 5-2. "When one happens you're like, 'All right,'" Keefe said of the visi
Which lineup stalwarts should we temper expectations for in this, the semifinals week for many fantasy leagues? Kate Magdziuk reveals her list.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and added an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres responded to their most embarrassing loss of the season with a 9-3 rout of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Tage Thompson also had a goal and two assists and captain Kyle Okposo scored twice, two nights following a 9-4 loss to Columbus when the team was booed off the ice and fans chanted “Fire Donnie” in reference to coach Don Granato. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, Jord
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week, including Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.
Who are the best quarterbacks to enter the NFL in the past five years? Here's a look at our re-draft.
Who are the players who can take advantage of mismatches in the playoffs? Sal Vetri breaks down some of his favorite plays.
As Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White’s The Iron Claw climbs into the Oscar-season ring, we’re breaking down the best and worst performances in the only acting category where it makes sense to compare Oliver Platt, Alison Brie, and Mickey Rourke.