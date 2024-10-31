Obi Toppin hits from way downtown

The Dodgers can win the championship tonight, but the Yankees are hoping to force a Game 6.
Nikola Jokić's elbow hit Scottie Barnes in the eye on Monday night while they were fighting for a rebound.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series by examining rest-of-season values for the most important position in the NFL.
With key contributions from the bottom of the lineup and another shutdown outing by the bullpen, the Yankees rediscovered their swagger and stole some momentum
Week 8 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 9. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 9 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the premiere matchup of Week 10 between Ohio State and Penn State. They debate if Ryan Day or James Franklin has more pressure on their shoulders to win this matchup in Happy Valley.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR tight end rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR running back rankings.
Which players would be good fits for new teams at the trade deadline?
Shohei Ohtani was limited as the Dodgers topped the Yankees to go up 3-0, but it didn't much matter.
Buehler pitched 5 scoreless innings in Game 3 as the Dodgers took a 3-0 series lead on the Yankees.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by one of the newest members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, J.A. Adande, to overreact to the first week of the NBA regular season.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the news that Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag, review the MLS playoff matches from the weekend, and recap Barcelona's El Clásico victory.
Joel Embiid is still recovering from a knee injury, and has yet to make his debut with the 76ers this season.
Jones' children reportedly sustained minor injuries while traveling to Levi's Stadium for the game on Sunday night.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gives his thoughts on all of Sunday's Week 8 results.
The Dodgers have been doing a good job of getting ahead in the count on Judge, and once they’ve gotten him to two strikes, Judge has been going down swinging.
The tight ends were flying high in Week 8. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines some big performances.
Christian Kirk landed directly on his left shoulder while trying to make a catch late in their loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.