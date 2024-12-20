Obi Toppin with the flush

Just before the College Football Playoff kicks off, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Forde provide a final preview of the 12-team bracket. They discuss the potential for five to six different teams to have a chance at winning the national championship and share their betting picks for each game.
The new College Football Playoff is here.
The Commanders face the Eagles this weekend with little hope of catching them in the NFC East, but the franchise's future is definitely bright. When was the last time you could say that?
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
While 2024 was an incredible year in sports, it was also one that saw the deaths of so many legends — some beloved, some polarizing, but all who undoubtedly made their mark on sports history.
Just how rare is San Antonio Spurs budding star Victor Wembanyama? Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dive deep into the numbers to illustrate how much of a unicorn the French big man is becoming in the NBA.
The series will reportedly feature 10 of the conference's teams, but top programs Georgia, Texas and Alabama opted out of it.
Perez finished eighth in the standings as teammate Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive title and Red Bull finished third in the constructor's standings.
Caroline Fenton & Adam Breneman break down each of the four, first round, College Football Playoff games for this upcoming weekend.
After railing against the expanded CFP, Dabo Swinney and Clemson are now benefitting most from it. They're still alive and have another chance to stun the college football world at Texas.
The 12-team playoff kicks off Friday night in South Bend.
The name of the White Sox's home isn't too different.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 16 defense rankings.
Maximilian Kissel scored in sudden-death overtime to lift Vermont to a 2-1 win over Marshall on Monday night.
It wasn't a great night of football across the board, but Week 15 of he NFL season is already over.
Let’s set the table for what’s sure to be a thrilling conclusion to the league's in-season tournament.
Analytics suggest it was the wrong call, but Campbell isn't afraid to buck the numbers if he thinks doing so will give his team a better shot at winning.
Mired in a realignment struggle for members, the Pac-12 and Mountain West are at the center of the latest conference realignment shakeup.
It wasn't pretty, but Washington got the victory over New Orleans, continuing a playoff push.
Ertz is Washington's top tight end and the team's second leading receiver behind Terry McLaurin.