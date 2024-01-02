Obi Toppin flies in for the alley-oop slam
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are in both the playoffs and an unusual spot: They can treat their regular-season finale like a preseason game. With a wild-card berth already locked up, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski indicated Monday he may rest some starters, including red-hot quarterback Joe Flacco, for Sunday's final regular-season game at Cincinnati. “We’re working through all those things,” he said. “We’ll have a plan. Obviously, we want to finish strong, so we’ll have a plan moving forward.”
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard was back in the Los Angeles Clippers’ lineup Monday night for the first time since before Christmas. The Clippers were hosting the Miami Heat to open the new year. Leonard missed four games with a left hip contusion. The team went 2-2 in his absence. He got hurt during a Dec. 20 win at Dallas that was the Clippers’ ninth consecutive victory. He is averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba The Associate
About 3,000 migrants were detained in Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg during checks "to prevent crime," Russia's RIA state news agency reported. "As it turned out, more than 600 of the migrants have been in Russia with various violations of migration legislation," RIA cited an unnamed law enforcement agency source as saying. More than 100 people faced deportation, RIA added.
With a Golden Buzzer in hand, all’s fair in love and war. Simon Cowell felt "dumped" after Mel B stole an act from him on "AGT: Fantasy League."
TORONTO — Middle-income earners will start seeing a larger portion of their paycheques going toward Canada Pension Plan contributions as of Monday. A broader pension revamp began in 2019 as both the Quebec Pension Plan and CPP began phasing in enhanced benefits intended to provide more financial support for Canadians after they retire. So far, individual contributions — and the employer's matching portion — have primarily ticked upward. The trade-off is that Canadians will eventually receive hig
Brad Allen's crew has been involved in multiple controversies this season.
Whether it was a miscommunication or an outright error by the officials, Saturday's controversial finish is another bad look for the league in a high-profile spot.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
TORONTO — The Professional Women's Hockey League rule book released hours before its first game Monday features a short-handed goal ending a power-play for the opposing team. The six-team PWHL, which opened with Toronto hosting New York, modelled its rule book on the NHL's and the International Ice Hockey Federation's. But the women's league adopted a unique rule interpretation after experimenting with it during December's pre-season evaluation camp in Utica, N.Y. If a team serving a minor penal
OTTAWA — After 100 days at the helm of the Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer believes he has set the pieces in place for a solid foundation. On Sunday afternoon the Senators announced Steve Staios would take the general manager role on a permanent basis and take over the role of president of hockey operations, appointed Dave Poulin to the role of senior vice-president, hockey operations and promoted Ryan Bowness to associate general manager. “This move is consistent with the vision of havin
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Detroit loses controversial 20-19 game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
The NFL Week 18 schedule has been set, as the league revealed game times for the final Saturday and Sunday of the 2023 regular season.
Coaches at the eastern Ontario ski club where Riley Cotter learned to race typically discourage photos during practice because it can distract from training, past club president Brian Ivay says.But last Wednesday at the Calabogie Ski Racing Club was an exception.Ivay made some members of the club's U18 group — including Cotter, who would have turned 18 in March — pose for a photo on the slopes that afternoon.The photo captured the young athlete in his element, among friends. It's also one of the
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit coach Dan Campbell said he explained to officials before playing the Dallas Cowboys what would happen on a 2-point conversion play the Lions had planned. Chaos ensued anyway, and left the Lions feeling as if a victory was taken away from the NFC North winners in their pursuit of the top seed in the NFC playoffs. Officials ruled offensive lineman Taylor Decker wasn't an eligible receiver when he caught a 2-point conversion pass that would have given Detroit a one-p
He was the first Cup driver to win three championships in a row.
Eric Nicksick says the money Francis Ngannou paid him for the Tyson Fury fight exceeded anything in UFC and "literally brought me to tears."
There’s a great story behind Rashee Rice’s big day. It’s promising for his Chiefs future.
Coach Darvin Ham announces a new lineup with Rui Hachimura as the fifth starter, but he's injured early during a lopsided loss in New Orleans.
Christian McCaffery, the San Francisco 49ers’ star running back, won’t play in the team’s season finale next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Vinesh Phogat and other top wrestlers have accused a powerful politician of sexual exploitation.