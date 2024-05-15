Obi Toppin finishes through contact

CBC

Guanghu Cui was poring over his TD Bank statements in March, preparing to pay taxes for his small immigration consulting firm in Oakville, Ont., when he noticed a $1.50 fee for sending an e-transfer. It was surprising, because when he'd opened his business account three years ago, his financial advisor told him the plan included five free transactions a month and he'd never exceeded that number. Cui complained and eventually TD said it would reimburse him for the fees and compensate him for his