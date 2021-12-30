Obi Toppin with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Obi Toppin (New York Knicks) with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons, 12/29/2021
Obi Toppin (New York Knicks) with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons, 12/29/2021
With the new year comes renewed hope -- regardless of the state of each Canadian team's current NHL season. The Zone Time crew discusses what each club North of the border should have on their list of resolutions for 2022.
The World Juniors have officially been cancelled after COVID-19 outbreaks on several teams.
Kyrie practiced with the Nets for the first time in months.
The NHL is following other leagues and U.S. government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolation times for players and personnel to five days under certain conditions.
Anthony Sweat was shot and killed on Tuesday night near Richmond, Virginia. He was 27.
We've been down this road before.
Ricky Rubio was one assist shy of a triple-double on Tuesday night in New Orleans when he went down.
Kyle Seager announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 seasons in the majors, all with the Seattle Mariners.
Rain, snow, wind and heat are each factors that have complicated matters for ice maintenance crews at previous outdoor NHL events.
With Tuukka Rask's seemingly imminent return, this Boston Bruins group as we know it is gearing up for one last run.
Madden's first game for CBS isn't the Madden we came to know and love years later. But there are little hints of his future greatness sprinkled throughout.
This isn't the first time Kareem has criticized LeBron.
Beijing Olympic protocols contain a policy that could bar athletes from the 2022 Winter Games long after they’ve cleared COVID-19 infections.
Whether you're playing for pride or a trophy, our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings.
From Brady to Biles to Ohtani to Giannis, here are the top sports stories for 2021.
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA postponed Wednesday's game between Miami and San Antonio after a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests left the Heat unable to meet the league's requirement of eight available players. It was the 10th game postponed in the NBA this season because of virus-related issues. None has been rescheduled at this point. Miami had 12 players listed as out for the game against the Spurs for a variety of reasons. The Heat beat Washington on Tuesday night with eight players
Manchester City's grip on its Premier League title hasn't been this strong all season. A 1-0 win at Brentford on Wednesday, coupled with Chelsea conceding a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 against Brighton, left the defending champions with an eight-point lead heading into the new year. It has been an almost perfect 24 hours for City, which saw Liverpool — another rival for the title — surprisingly lose 1-0 at injury-hit Leicester on Tuesday. Chelsea has moved a point ahead of third-place Liverpo
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets coach Robert Saleh cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to the facility Wednesday to run practice for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus last week. Saleh sat out the team's 26-21 victory over Jacksonville last Sunday, forced to watch from a hotel room while tight ends coach Ron Middleton assumed the head coaching duties. Saleh tested positive last Wednesday after feeling symptoms, but still participated in remote team meetings. He was clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill has such a bright future that the Tennessee quarterback is in no mood to look back, not when the Titans need one more victory to clinch a second straight AFC South title. Tannehill finally gets his first chance Sunday to face off against the Miami Dolphins, the team that drafted him eighth overall in 2012 only to trade him in March 2019. The Dolphins, with a new general manager and new coach, even paid $5 million of his $7 million salary that year to unload
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah McKenzie has never lacked for confidence. He'll interrupt safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer’s post-practice news conferences by noting how they can’t defend him. And let’s not forget this past summer, when McKenzie playfully went to social media to concede his place as “the face of the franchise” to Josh Allen after the quarterback signed a six-year, $258 million contract extension. “It’s all fun and games,” said McKenzie in calling his bold claims a self-expr