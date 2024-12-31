Obi Toppin with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Obi Toppin (Indiana Pacers) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 12/31/2024
Obi Toppin (Indiana Pacers) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 12/31/2024
Embiid has suffered orbital fractures on each side of his face during his career.
On this week's episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dig deep into a stellar rookie season for Memphis Grizzlies big man Zach Edey. They help paint the picture of why Edey leads the discussion for Rookie of the Year in the NBA.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down Saquon Barkley’s historic 2,000-yard season and debate whether the Eagles should let him chase Eric Dickerson’s rushing record. They also recap the Ravens’ dominant win over the Texans, Kyle’s 11.5-sack season milestone, and JD’s playoff-clinching performance for the Commanders. Plus, standout moments from Week 17, playoff implications, and bold predictions for an epic 2025.
Allen has started 114 straight games for the Bills dating back to 2018.
Sal Vetri identifies five players who were key to our wins — and downfalls — in the 2024 fantasy football season.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
Rivera is set to be interviewed this week, while Ryan says he expects to speak with the team after the end of the season.
Minnesota should scare every NFC Super Bowl contender. The Vikings have their “freaking” quarterback, and he’s showing no signs of stopping this season’s improbable run of answers anytime soon.
The Packers lost yet again to one of the NFL's elite teams.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Philadelphia might still have plenty to play for in Week 18 — with Barkley in striking distance of Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record.
Barkley reached the milestone in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
BYU threw three interceptions and still won 36-14.
The Broncos needed a win on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17.
Drake Maye suffered a concussion in late October against the Jets.
We're tracking Alex Ovechkin's chase for Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record of 894.
Does anyone trust the Kings and their vision for the direction of the team moving forward?
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Thomas said the condition is temporary and should improve over time.