Obama: 'Basic tenants' of democracy 'at stake'

"Tonight, I'm asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala's ability to lead this country out of these dark times and build it back better," Obama said.

"I'm also asking you to believe in your own ability to embrace your own responsibility as citizens to make sure our basic tenants of our democracy endure, because that's what's at stake right now, our democracy," Obama added.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, imploring the country to elect Joe Biden president and accusing Donald Trump of failed leadership that had cost lives and livelihoods.