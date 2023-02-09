Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident

Reuters

A U.S. safety board said Wednesday found no evidence a Tesla Model S was operating on Autopilot during an April 2021 fatal crash, saying the probable cause was the driver's speeding, alcohol impairment and failure to control the vehicle. Shortly after the accident in Spring, Texas, local police said they believed the crash occurred with no one in the driver's seat, raising questions about Tesla's driver-assistance systems and prompting widespread media coverage. It cited other evidence that suggested another advanced driver assistance system was not in use.