Oak Ridge student to be 'held accountable' for racist outburst at soccer game in El Dorado County
A student who heckled a high school girls soccer game with racist sounds over the weekend in El Dorado County has been identified and "is being held accountable," according to the principal of Oak Ridge High School. The Oak Ridge High School girls soccer team met Clovis’ Buchanan High School for the NorCal championship on Saturday, where school and El Dorado Union High School District officials said a “completely unprovoked and unacceptable outburst was made by one individual in the Oak Ridge side of the stands as the game went from overtime to penalty kicks.”