Oak Fire Evening Update July 22, 2022

A fire that sparked Friday afternoon in Mariposa County has forced immediate evacuations for nearby residents, officials said. The Oak Fire started sometime after 2:30 p.m. near Highway 140 and Carstens Road by the community of Midpines, east of Modesto. Throughout the day, the fire has been spreading at a threatening pace. A news helicopter spotted at least one structure engulfed in flames later in the evening, and several other structures close to flames. Embers also continue to spread and cause more spot fires, making it difficult for crews to establish containment lines, a perimeter made of either natural or manmade fire lines that help prevent the continued spread of a wildfire. As of 9:56 p.m., there is no known containment.