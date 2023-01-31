O.G. Anunoby trade rumours a strange reality for Raptors

Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby is reportedly on the trade market, a sign that significant changes could be coming the team's way.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: OG being traded away from the raptors would make you feel blank.

KATIE HEINDL: It would make me feel pretty bummed out.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

KATIE HEINDL: I've since-- nothing will surprise me, whether it's no move or, like, every ostensible move available to Toronto nothing actually would surprise me at this point, just because they're at such a like a quandary of they have to do something. But then again, like--

AMIT MANN: It could be like six things. But it could be six things.

KATIE HEINDL: Yeah, or it could be six things because that's just, like-- there's so many things they have to do, which is why it's like, they might just think, we'll just wait. How are we going to compete, like, at this point in the season. [INAUDIBLE] is our realistic expectation?

So let's just wait until the summer to, like, rebuild this team or whatever. Or, yeah, they'll do everything now depending on who's asking. OG going would be a bummer because this is the first season. He's been really healthy.

You've got to see him kind of explode and, like, be this not just, like, total defensive package an asset to the team but just, like, being able to fit in and help out in other ways and I think, like, really being a part of the core that he hasn't gotten to be in past seasons just because of health and other things that interrupted his playing. But yeah, it would suck. It would make me feel bummed out. But again, now I feel like I'm just-- I'm cutthroat. I'm ready for stuff to happen.

AMIT MANN: You're so wounded. You're like, I'm an open wound. Just do whatever.

KATIE HEINDL: Yeah, like, how else? You can't hurt-- I feel like maybe a lot of Raptors fans feel that way. Like, you can't really--

AMIT MANN: If I'm already dead, how can you--

KATIE HEINDL: Anymore? Yeah, exactly.

AMIT MANN: It would be strange for any member of the trio-- Pascal Fred, and OG-- to be traded and the past few games with Precious and how we played and how the starting lineup has been kind of in sync a little bit. And I think that speaks more to instead of OG isn't needed, it's more about, like, it kind of creates a little bit of balance when Precious is at the 5, and he's, like, this intangibles player who's going to do the necessary things.

Story continues

He's going to cut. He's going to screen. He's going to hit shots when needed.

And while Precious is still figuring out how to do some playmaking and make the smart passes, the thought is there sometimes. It's just like a second late or a second early or something like that. But he's learning. And so I think it's more we're seeing that.

It's not that OG is a problem. It's just that something that's missing in the starting lineup is just that intangibles person who's going to do the little things. And that does mean something, especially with the Raptors motion offense, knowing you have someone who's just going to cut and screen and be in the right spots at the right time, especially around the rim. It does just free up everyone, and it makes the defense think more.

And when they're thinking more, it's going to open up the opportunities for everybody. But in the end, I mean, the past two games, think about the Warriors game, the screening actions that they were doing, being able to pick up things before they happen. OG would have been very good at that. And even like yesterday with Ayton, bonding him up and making things hard on him like they did last time, that's really important.

And OG is, like, one of the best at it. That's why he was in the running a little bit for Defensive Player of the Year. He has at least that potential.

He's going to be-- he's like that person who blows up actions. And then all of a sudden, you've got a bucket on the other end. And he does have some scoring ability. It's been a little bit tough lately it seems like he's been kind of the one phased out of the starting five in terms of being a scorer.

But also, he hasn't been finishing very well. It's not to say that he has forgotten. It's just maybe it's just like the little window he's going through here.

And it is what it is. It's not going to take anything away from him. He's going to get lots of money.

He's got lots of potential. He could put up 30 any given day. But yeah, I'm not sure what's going to happen with the Raptors. I'm not sure what's going to happen with OG.