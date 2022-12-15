How O.G. Anunoby and Chris Boucher became close friends

When O.G. Anunoby lost his father early in the 2018-19 season and then suffered injury that caused him to miss the NBA championship run, Chris Boucher was sitting right beside him, forging a friendship that is strong to this day.

Video Transcript

- So the other day I was at another event. I was talking to OG Anunoby. He was talking about you. He said, you're his boy. Like his--

CHRIS BOUCHER: Yeah.

- --boy, boy. What is it about him or both of you guys together that makes that relationship work?

CHRIS BOUCHER: We do like a lot of music. We do like making jokes and laughing a lot, so that really helps. I think there's an awkward part that a lot of people they see and they like didn't understand, but honestly, as soon as I started talking to OG, I got close to him. And during that time, it was me, OG at Pat [INAUDIBLE].

That was the championship here. So we've been building this relationship or this friendships and relationships for what, six years now? So obviously we're close.

Championship year, he had an injury, he couldn't play. I was playing a lot during that time. He lost his parent, all that. So I was there during all that time and we end up being really close, so.