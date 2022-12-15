How O.G. Anunoby and Chris Boucher became close friends

When O.G. Anunoby lost his father early in the 2018-19 season and then suffered injury that caused him to miss the NBA championship run, Chris Boucher was sitting right beside him, forging a friendship that is strong to this day.

Video Transcript

- So the other day I was at another event. I was talking to OG Anunoby. He was talking about you. He said, you're his boy. Like his--

CHRIS BOUCHER: Yeah.

- --boy, boy. What is it about him or both of you guys together that makes that relationship work?

CHRIS BOUCHER: We do like a lot of music. We do like making jokes and laughing a lot, so that really helps. I think there's an awkward part that a lot of people they see and they like didn't understand, but honestly, as soon as I started talking to OG, I got close to him. And during that time, it was me, OG at Pat [INAUDIBLE].

That was the championship here. So we've been building this relationship or this friendships and relationships for what, six years now? So obviously we're close.

Championship year, he had an injury, he couldn't play. I was playing a lot during that time. He lost his parent, all that. So I was there during all that time and we end up being really close, so.

Latest Stories

  • The Dec. 15 trade-eligible NBA player power rankings, starring Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine

    'Twas Dec. 15, the unofficial start to NBA trade season, when all through the league, 90% of players are eligible to be dealt, even Marvin Bagley. General managers offer players aplenty, in hopes another pays a pretty penny.

  • What Chris Boucher wants for Christmas

    Chris Boucher wasn't used to having presents under the tree growing up but the Toronto Raptors star is now an avid video-game player who is very clear about what he would like this Christmas.&nbsp;

  • Boucher: 'My biggest pet peeve is players not wearing deodorant'

    On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.

  • UFC Vegas 66: Jared Cannonier eager to minimize mistakes, unleash power against Sean Strickland

    Jared Cannonier said he needs to minimize mistakes and better understand when to push the action and when to wait as he prepares to fight Sean Strickland Saturday at UFC Vegas 66.

  • Blue Jays agree to terms on one-year deal with outfielder Kevin Kiermaier

    TORONTO — Veteran outfielder Kevin Kiermaier said a lot of teams "checked in" on him when he became a free agent in the off-season. No other club matched the Blue Jays' level of attention, he added, helping make his decision to sign in Toronto that much easier. "As a player you just want to feel wanted and no other team seemed to want me more than the Blue Jays," Kiermaier said. "That appealed to me so much. They made me feel loved right from the start." The Blue Jays announced Thursday that the

  • Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out against Browns with PCL sprain

    The quarterback's injury timeline is "days to weeks" per head coach John Harbaugh.

  • Bold fantasy football predictions: What surprises are in store for Week 15?

    Our analysts reveal their boldest predictions for the first round of the fantasy playoffs, including contributions from two unlikely passing games.

  • NFL picks against the spread: Lions try to keep hot streak going on the road vs. Jets

    The Detroit Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

  • Iranian Activist Masih Alinejad Calls on World to ‘Take to the Streets and Show Your Solidarity’

    Power Women Summit: "This is the time for an international women's march for the woman of Iran and Afghanistan," Alinejad said while accepting the Global Impact Award

  • What Kevin Kiermaier hopes to bring to Blue Jays

    New Toronto outfielder Kevin Kiermaier met with the media over Zoom on Thursday to discuss his experience in free agency, what he expects his role to be with the Blue Jays and what he brings to the team.

  • Emerging Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl could be a key player in this season’s trade market

    Buyers are waiting for more teams than the Spurs, Magic, Pistons and Rockets to open for business.

  • Thursday Night Football: Whose story is more unlikely, Brock Purdy or Geno Smith?

    Geno Smith vs. Brock Purdy is a must-see matchup, which is a surprise.

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Suns scratch Booker in New Orleans with hamstring tightness

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Phoenix Suns scratched guard and leading scorer Devin Booker from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of tightness in his left hamstring. Booker played 36 minutes during Friday night's 128-117 loss in New Orleans, scoring 14 points, or about half of his per-game average of 27.4 points this season. Normally an elite perimeter shooter, Booker was 2 of 8 from 3-point range in the loss. "I didn't see the normal ‘Book’ look,” Suns coach Monty Williams said be

  • The Jordan Trophy: NBA rebrands, redesigns its MVP award

    Michael Jordan was moments away from hoisting his third of what would become five NBA Most Valuable Player awards, and then-Commissioner David Stern greeted him at the midcourt ceremony with words that were both simple and profound. “You are simply the standard,” Stern said that night in 1992, “by which basketball excellence is measured.” That’s never been more true. The NBA MVP award has been renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy, the league announced Tuesday. Jordan is a five-time MVP so he has fi

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!