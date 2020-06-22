NZ tightens rules to contain virus at border

New Zealand has been forced to reimpose stricter quarantine measures after reporting more cases of coronavirus linked to overseas travel.

It's also extending a ban on cruise ships arriving into the country as of Monday (June 22).

New Zealand was among the first countries in the world to end all restrictions after declaring it was virus-free -- it's aggressive and early response to the contagion has been praised internationally.

But there has been a small number of cases in recent days.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the cruise ship ban will now extend beyond June 30th - when it was originally due to end.

Ardern also said that people in quarantine may need to do multiple virus tests, and they must test negative before leaving isolation facilities.

New Zealand reported two new cases of the virus on Monday.

Both were in managed isolation facilities.

It brings the number of active cases up to nine.

The government was criticised earlier this month when two infected women from the UK were allowed to travel around the country.