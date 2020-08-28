NZ stock exchange resumes after cyber attacks

Cyber attacks hit the stock exchange of New Zealand four days straight this week, leading to disruptions across its operations.

It finally resumed trading on Friday (August 28) though it's still unclear who was behind what the exchange called 'offshore' attacks.

New Zealand is a relatively small economy and finding itself the target of cyber attacks is unusual.

The failure to stop them has sounded the alarm about the country's security systems.

The government said Friday the national agency fighting cyber crime has been called in to help stock exchange operator NZX.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson: "The National Security System has been activated, which ensures coordination between agencies in order that we support the NZX. As I said, you'll understand I can't go into much more in terms of specific details other than to say that we as a government are treating this very seriously."

The week saw trading halt on the NZX cash markets, disrupting trade of debt and derivatives.

And on Friday, trading across the exchange couldn't start until the afternoon, marking a fourth day of attacks.