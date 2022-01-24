NZ ships deliver aid to disaster-hit Tonga

Vision showed fresh fruit in crates being transferred to the wharf as New Zealand continued delivering aid to one of the world's remotest communities.

Over a week after the South Pacific archipelago was devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami that deposited a blanket of ash and polluted its water sources, the HMNZS Wellington arrived in the capital, Nuku'alofa.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano eruption last Saturday triggered a tsunami that destroyed villages and resorts and knocked out communications for the nation of about 105,000 people. Three people have been reported killed, authorities said.