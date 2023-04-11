NYPD Unveils Robot Dog in Times Square

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) announced on Tuesday, April 11 that a robotic dog named "Spot’ was joining its force, as it unveiled new crimefighting technology during a press event in Times Square alongside Mayor Eric Adams.

Spot, a Digidog created by robotics company Boston Dynamics, would help the NYPD in “hostage negotiations, counterterrorism incidents, and other situations as needed,” said Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

Police also showcased StarChase, a system that can fire a small GPS tracking device from one vehicle onto another, helping police track drivers fleeing a scene, and the K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR), which would “help conduct automated patrol in confined areas,” according to the mayor’s press secretary, Fabian Levy.

The technology would be on display in Times Square for three days, Levy said. Credit: NYC Mayor/Fabien Levy via Storyful