NYPD Seeks Information on Suspect Who Struck Man on Head With Baseball Bat in The Bronx

Police in New York appealed for information after a person allegedly struck a man on the head with a baseball bat in The Bronx on July 6.

The incident occurred at Aqueduct Avenue and West 183 Street, police said.

Local outlet Norwood News cited police as saying the 37-year-old victim "sustained a laceration to his head, as well as bruising. EMS responded and transported the victim to St Barnabas Hospital in serious but stable condition.” Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers via Storyful