NYPD Search for Suspect Who Fired Shots on Brooklyn Stoop

A suspect discharged a firearm several times at out-of-sight targets outside of a Brooklyn residence on June 9, according to security footage released by NYPD Crime Stoppers.

The footage shows a young man emerging from a residence on Prospect Place and firing multiple shots in both directions of the sidewalk. It appears that he got locked out of the residence and fled down the street on foot.

Police at the 77th Precinct are asking for anyone with information to come forward for a potential reward of up to $3,500. Credit: NYPD via Storyful