NYPD Release Video of Knife Attack on Brooklyn Police Officer

The New York Police Department on June 6 released video showing an officer being “stabbed in the neck,” in a June 4 incident police described as an “assassination attempt.”

This video first shows a man lunging towards an officer from behind, before bodycam footage shows several officers on the street with a police car attending the scene. A knife is then pictured.

Another two officers were shot during the incident but all three officers were expected to make a full recovery. A suspect was shot and injured by police in the incident.

NBC New York reported that a suspect in the alleged attack, named as Dzenan Camovic, was “charged with attempted murder of an officer, robbery, assault of an officer, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.”

In a statement, released with the video, NYPDNews said: “This was not a chance encounter—it was a planned assassination attempt on an NYPD police officer. It’s only by sheer luck that this didn’t have a drastically different outcome.” Credit: NYPD News via Storyful