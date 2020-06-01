NYPD Officers Charge Protesters on Canal Street During George Floyd Protests

Officers with the New York Police Department charged a group of protesters on Canal Street on Sunday evening, May 31, knocking over and detaining at least one person, as seen in this video.

The Canal Street protest was reported as “tense but calm” by others on the scene shortly before the police charge. In this video, the videographer, Nate Igor Smith, says “police just attacked people for no reason.” The video was taken just after 9 pm. Storyful is unable to establish why the charge took place. Credit: Nate Igor Smith via Storyful