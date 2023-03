Members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) marched up Fifth Avenue on Friday, March 17, for the city’s annual St Patrick’s Day parade.

Footage posted to Twitter shows NYPD officers on horseback and the band playing a peppy version of the Irish ballad Danny Boy.

According to the parade’s official website, today’s parade was scheduled to have about 200,000 people marching up the avenue on Friday. Credit: NYPD via Storyful