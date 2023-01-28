NYPD Car Windshield Smashed Amid Tyre Nichols Protests

The windshield of a police car in New York City was smashed, after during on January 27 over the release of footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police.

This footage filmed, by Colin Schappi, shows crowds of people surrounding the damaged NYPD cruiser. Other footage circulating on social media shows a man climbing onto the car before stomping on the windshield.

According to local news reports, three people were arrested on Friday night, including the person seen on the police vehicle.

Five former Memphis Police officers were indicted by a grand jury on January 26 on charges including the second-degree murder of 29-year-old Nichols earlier in January.

After the release of the police footage, President Joe Biden released a statement extending his condolences to Nichols’s family and calling for a “swift, full and transparent investigation” into his death. Credit: Colin Schappi via Storyful