NYPD Arrest Demonstrators During Tyre Nichols Protest

At least five people were arrested in New York City on the evening of Friday, January 27, local media reported, during protests in response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by police in Tennessee.

Footage captured by Tate Brown shows clashing between police and protesters in New York’s Times Square.

Five former Memphis Police officers were indicted by a grand jury on January 26 on charges that include the second-degree murder of 29-year-old Nichols.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that it launched an internal investigation into the conduct of two deputies “who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols.”

After the release of the footage, President Joe Biden released a statement extending his condolences to Nichols’s family and calling for a “swift, full and transparent investigation” into his death. Credit: Tate Brown via Storyful