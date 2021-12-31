NYE events move ahead in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter despite rise in Omicron cases.

The Canadian Press

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Lockett probably only needs one, maybe two catches Sunday to reach a new career-high for yards receiving in a single season. After dealing with COVID-19, Lockett will have a greater appreciation for the accomplishment. “I’m just thankful for more so each day that I get it, how can I make the best out of it,” Lockett said Thursday. “And the fact that I do have a chance to be able to have the most yards that I’ve ever had in my career history, that’s even a blessing on i