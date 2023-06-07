NYC Sky Turns Orange as Wildfire Smoke Travels From Canada

Dense wildfire smoke continued to envelop New York City on Wednesday, June 7.

This footage, captured by Storyful journalist Angelina Fay shows the Manhattan skyline obscured by smoke on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, authorities issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for large swathes of the state, including New York City where the smoke arrived on Tuesday afternoon. Another advisory was issued on Thursday, June 8, for all of New York, with the exception of the Adirondacks. Credit: Angelina Fay via Storyful