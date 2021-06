The Canadian Press

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Efraín Álvarez scored in stoppage time to give the LA Galaxy a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night. Alvarez connected in the 93rd minute, scoring his second MLS goal just a minute after the Whitecaps’ Janio Bikel found the far post to tie it with his first MLS goal. The Galaxy (6-3-0) have won four of their last six. Vancouver (2-6-1) has lost five straight. Chicarito opened the scoring for the Galaxy in the 47th minute. He’s tied for the league lead wi