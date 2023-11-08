NYC exhibit explores the ‘secret world’ of elephants

STORY: From small dwarf elephants

to a life-sized model of a woolly mammoth

This exhibit in New York explores all things elephant

(Lauri Halderman, Exhibit Senior Vice President, American Museum of Natural History)

"We have a love affair with elephants that maybe goes back to childhood when many of us grew up with Dr. Seuss books or 'Dumbo' or 'Ice Age' movies. But just look at them -- that big trunk, that big nose, the big ears, the way they move. I think there's just something that we can't help but fall in love with."

(Ross MacPhee, Exhibit Curator, American Museum of Natural History)

"What we're trying to do is introduce elephants in a way that wouldn't ordinarily occur to anybody, because in North America, we have no experience with elephants. So, a lot of their behavior, a lot of their anatomy, the way their minds work, all of these kinds of things are not known to anybody, that's why we call the show 'The Secret World of Elephants.'”

The exhibit can be found at the

American Museum of Natural History