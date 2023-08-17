NYC bans TikTok on government-owned devices

STORY: New York City has banned TikTok on government-owned devices due to security concerns.

Wednesday's (August 16) announcement meant it joined a number of U.S. cities and states in placing restrictions on the short video sharing app.

The administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams said TikTok posed a security threat to the city's technical networks.

The City's agencies must now remove TikTok within 30 days.

Employees will also lose access to the app and its website on city-owned devices and networks.

TikTok is owned by Chinese tech giant Bytedance and used by more than 150 million Americans.

Some U.S. lawmakers have called for a nationwide ban due to worries about possible Chinese government influence.

TikTok said it has not shared, and would not share, U.S. user data with the Chinese government.

It also claimed to have taken substantial measures to protect the privacy and security of TikTok users.

Top U.S. security officials including FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director William Burns have said TikTok poses a threat.

Many U.S. states and cities have restricted TikTok on government devices.

Montana recently passed a bill banning the app across the state.

The rule is due to go into effect in January, but has been challenged legally.