NY Gov: We are keeping schools open

New York's omicron wave has begun, but Governor Kathy Hochul is confident that the state is not going back to the dark days of 2020. "It's not March of 2020, it's not even December 2020," said Hochul. (Dec. 20)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories