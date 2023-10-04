Tory Business minister, Nusrat Ghani, responds to Susan Hall’s comments about Sadiq Khan
Tory Business minister Nusrat Ghani does not hold back as she responds to her own party's London mayoral candidate, Susan Hall’s comments about Sadiq Khan.
Carlos Barria/ReutersRight-wing pundits and lawmakers are already rallying around the idea of former President Donald Trump as the next Speaker of the House following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s shock ouster Tuesday. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, and even the far-right cable network Newsmax all floated the idea of Trump taking over the role Tuesday evening, just minutes after McCarthy’s ejection from House leadership. “Donald Trump should be nominated as a litmus t
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge sternly imposed a limited gag order in Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial Tuesday after the former president disparaged a key court staffer. Interrupting a long day of testimony, Judge Arthur Engoron issued the order, which applies to all parties in the case and pertains to verbal attacks on court staff. It came after Trump maligned Engoron’s principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield, in a social media post. The post included a photo of Greenfield with Senat
The former president blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James as ‘a racist’ as he took pictures with two young girls in Santa Monica, California, on Friday
Patrick McHenry is coming under fire for targeting the former House speaker in one of his first moves.
Reuters/Jonathan ErnstDonald Trump reportedly called in a massive McDonalds order to court on Monday, with TMZ capturing staffers in dark suits carrying six large brown bags from the fast food chain into the New York courthouse where Trump is on trial. Trump’s love of the Golden Arches is well-documented, with the former president calling in an order of $5,500 worth of grub from fast food restaurants—most of which was from McDonalds—to feed the Clemson University football team in 2019 when they
Trump's 2016 Democratic rival used one of the late senator's most iconic quotes to call out the former president.
Reuters/Jonathan ErnstDonald Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, didn’t parse his words in a statement to CNN about his former boss—grilling the former president as he confirmed rumors about some of the nastiest things Trump ever muttered about U.S. veterans. Kelly’s remarks are the first on-the-record confirmation for a slew of comments by Trump that was revealed in a 2020 story by The Atlantic, which claimed Trump called veterans “suckers” and “losers,” but attributed knowledge of the i
It spells "financial catastrophe" for the former president, said his onetime fixer and attorney.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett dared the Florida Republican to "do it" — but pointed out a flaw in his plan.
Michael M Santiago/GettyImagesOn the second day of Donald Trump’s bank fraud trial on Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s investigators began to lay the groundwork to show that the business tycoon’s outside accountants wouldn’t stand by his bogus real estate values.The judge was shown agreements Trump made with WeiserMazars, the outside accounting firm he contracted year after year to compile his personal statements of financial condition.AG senior enforcement counsel Kevin Wallace presente
On Monday, British military intelligence issued an update on the situation in the Black Sea. According to this, the Russian Black Sea Fleet is “struggling to deal with concurrent threats on the southern flank of the Ukraine war” and “fleet activities are likely relocating to Novorossiysk in the face of threats to Sevastopol”. Russia is now “attempting to use naval air power to project force over the north-western Black Sea”.
CALGARY — Two major developments that could almost double the population of an Alberta mountain community will go ahead after Alberta's highest court dismissed an appeal by the town. Canmore town council had rejected the proposed Three Sisters Village and Smith Creek projects, but the Land and Property Rights Tribunal of Alberta ruled in May 2022 that both developments could go ahead. The town, west of Calgary, had applied for permission to appeal that decision to the Court of Appeal of Alberta
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown — a first in U.S. history, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and throwing the House and its Republican leadership into chaos. It’s the end of the political line for McCarthy, who has said repeatedly that he never gives up, but found himself with almost no options remaining. Neither the right-flank Republicans who engineered his ouster nor the Democrats who piled on seem open to
The former president gave a dramatic speech right outside the Manhattan courtroom, calling for Judge Arthur F. Engoron to be disbarred.
Trump on Monday called New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought a $250 million fraud lawsuit against him, "racist" and a "horror show."
"This is a very dangerous period we're about to enter into here," the former Trump adviser said.
Fulton County Dist. Atty. Fani Willis' prosecution will remain in state court. The former president probably made a crass calculation about the judges.
Western allies are struggling to keep up war supplies to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.
The former New Jersey governor made what could be one of his most definitive statements yet on the former president.
The former House speaker told CNN's Jake Tapper he was wasting his time speaking with the far-right Florida congressman.