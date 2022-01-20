Nurse wants no negativity despite Raptors’ recent losses

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is proud of the way his team “played their guts out” in the loss against the Dallas Mavericks, and expressed some frustration with the perceived “negativity” surrounding the team’s play after a tough road game.

Video Transcript

- Hi, Coach. We have a couple of questions for you here. We'll start with Doug.

- Hey, Nick. Much the same game as Phoenix, Milwaukee, Miami. Is it promising or frustrating to not get more wins out of these?

NICK NURSE: Oh, no. It's promising for sure, Doug. As you well know, there's-- there's-- there are not hardly any teams coming into these places and winning.

- Yeah.

NICK NURSE: Right? So I think we're making a lot of progress. We're playing our guts out. You know, what we needed was one-- one of those open 3's to go. We might have snuck out of here with one.

- There was the one possession where Doncic hit the 3 with, I think, a minute to go to put them up by 4. Scottie seemed to step away from him. Was there a miscommunication there or just a play that developed that you guys didn't get guarded well enough?

NICK NURSE: The last thing you said. Didn't guard it well enough.

- Was it a communication thing or was it an individual thing?

NICK NURSE: Well, I think I probably would have guarded him harder.

- Great. Thanks, [INAUDIBLE]. You know, you did say-- you know, you guys are playing their guts out and there's only really six of them playing a lot of minutes. Are you worried about the cumulative effect of the mental wear-down that they play so hard and get nothing out of it? Are you worried about that with them a little bit?

NICK NURSE: No.

- All right. Great. Thanks, Nick. Safe trip over to wherever you're going, Washington.

NICK NURSE: Thanks.

- Next we'll go to Eric.

- Hey, Nick. Thanks for taking the time. Further to what Doug asked, I mean, obviously you're keeping the bench short right now. Do you see that as a long-term thing or is it just to sort of weather the injuries you have, and when you get full, go back to that?

NICK NURSE: Well, I would imagine when we get Gary and Khem back, they will play for sure, right?

- Yeah. Is it sustainable even over the course of a week?

NICK NURSE: Well, I don't know. I mean, I think we're playing great.

- OK, appreciate it. Thanks and safe flight.

NICK NURSE: Thank you, Eric.

- And next we'll go to Steven.

- Hey, Nick. Obviously, Luka had-- had a huge game. I just wanted to know though, like, was there anything that-- that that you liked, what you were doing against him?

NICK NURSE: Well, I mean, I thought overall our defense was OK, right? We-- we-- obviously, he had a big night and was going. I thought we did a good job of-- of turning them over. I thought we made some great reads. I thought we went some great stretches of getting the ball out of his hands, you know, for a majority of the second half there. Just a few stretches kind of back to back there where he shook free.

But now, I mean-- I mean, our guys played a really good game. I'm not-- I'm not-- I don't know why I'm sensing so much negativity here from everybody. But our guys played their guts out here tonight against a team that's 10 and 1 in their last 11.

- You mentioned your guys playing their guts out. Like, Fred had an off shooting night, but he still kind of rolled with them, their [INAUDIBLE]. It looked like he was playing very well in every other aspect. Like, what-- what did you see from Fred tonight?

NICK NURSE: Exactly that. Obviously, we'd like him to shoot a higher percentage. But you know, he did have 12 assists. He did play hard. He did hit-- hit one or two big ones when we needed him. You know, I think he played great other than the shooting. I mean, you're going to have some nights like that in this league.

- OK. Thanks a lot, Nick.

NICK NURSE: Thank you.

- And next we'll go to Josh.

- Hey, Nick. A positive from me. OG has gotten the bulk of his looks over the last few weeks from beyond the arc, but was getting really good post positioning today. And Pascal did a really good job of finding him in the first half. Is that something that you guys have spoken about, getting him some looks down low?

NICK NURSE: Well, we've-- we've had to kind of rejig what we're doing with this lineup, Josh. I think you've-- you've probably noticed we've thrown it into the post a lot more. We've done it-- made a concentrated effort to try to get some early post-ups. You know, we're seeing a lot of dividends out of those. You know, coming up the floor and just sprinting one of our bigs-- bigger wings to the basket and trying to punch it in there early. Again, this has been, like, an incredible stretch of games here against really good teams. I mean, three of the four, if not four of the four, with championship aspirations or at least deep runs in the playoffs.

And it's been an incredibly valuable experience. I know our guys have played a lot of heavy minutes, but they're getting a ton of reps. And to OG, he's been getting post-ups, he's been getting shots, he's been getting drives where we've, again, rejigged a bunch of the play calls to give him some more opportunities to kind of highlight all three of those things. And I think it's been really valuable for him.

- Thanks, Nick. Safe flight.

NICK NURSE: Thank you.

- Thanks, Coach. Have a safe flight.

NICK NURSE: Thank you.