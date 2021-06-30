Nurse, Barrett on positives takeaways from big win vs. Greece
It was certainly tense at times but a strong second half propelled Canada to a win against an experienced Greece team.
It was certainly tense at times but a strong second half propelled Canada to a win against an experienced Greece team.
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews revealed that he has been dealing with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu made another early Grand Slam exit when she lost to Alice Cornet in the first round, 6-2, 6-1.
The NHL has tasked content creator Josh Richards with growing the game, but many fans aren't pleased with the choice.
Simone Biles and her family gave an intimate telling of how she came to be adopted as a child.
Neither Trae Young nor Giannis Antetokounmpo finished Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, and their status going forward is uncertain for a series now tied.
Here are three ways the Blue Jays could explore taking on heavy salaries to win trades prior to the July 30 deadline.
Connor McDavid has accomplished something only Wayne Gretzky has previously, winning the league's MVP Award unanimously.
Nick Nurse flexed his coaching muscles and Andrew Wiggins showed off his value in Canada's win over Greece.
Donaldson may have homered, but Giolito and the White Sox got the last word with their 7-6 win.
Marcus Semien homered and drove in five runs, Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners.
Serena won't be making history at Wimbledon this year.
LONDON — Bianca Andreescu made an early exit from Wimbledon, while Denis Shapovalov is heading to the third round at the grass-court Grand Slam for the first time in his career. Andreescu, the women's fifth seed from Mississauga, Ont., was defeated 6-2, 6-1 Wednesday in her first round match against France's Alizé Cornet. The Canadian struggled with her service game, winning 57 per cent of first-serve points and just 24 per cent of second-serve points. Andreescu also made 34 unforced errors to C
Joe Delaney died in 1983, after his second season with the Chiefs, trying to save multiple children from drowning in a lake.
Canadian Kim Gaucher has won in her quest to bring baby Sophie to the Tokyo Olympics. The International Olympic Committee says it will now allow breastfeeding moms to bring their children to Tokyo. The news comes after Gaucher, a member of Canada's women's basketball team, made an emotional plea via Instagram to have three-month-old daughter Sophie travel with her to the Games. Gaucher, a 37-year-old from Mission, B.C., said the IOC was forcing her to make a tough choice: skip the Olympics, or s
LONDON (AP) — Now basking in adulation after knocking out Germany, England coach Gareth Southgate might seem universally adored across the nation. Not quite. The goals that sent England to the European Championship quarterfinals following a 2-0 victory over Germany came from players who Southgate faced calls to drop. Raheem Sterling entered the team’s opening game at Euro 2020 having being unable to score at four previous tournaments. Just why did Southgate persist with Sterling on the left of t
The New York Yankees opened the season as the betting favorite to win the AL East. Now they are tied for third-best odds to win the division.
While most Olympic events are a competition among the best, the better you are in baseball, the less of a chance you have of playing for gold. Major League Baseball refused to allow players on 40-man rosters to participate in the six-nation Olympic tournament, and many top prospects who technically are eligible are discouraged by their clubs, who don’t want to risk injury and prefer they remain available if needed by big league teams. Rosters for the Olympics remain in flux. Israel lost catcher
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with another injury that could affect their preparations for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. Clint Capela, the Hawks' top rebounder and one of the NBA's best defensive players, took an inadvertent elbow to the face in the closing minutes of a 110-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. In a postseason filled with significant injures, Capela was struck around his nose and right eye by Bucks guard Sam Merrill on a play under the ba
TORONTO — Mandy Bujold has won her appeal to box in the Tokyo Olympics. On Tuesday, Bujold said on Twitter that the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the International Olympic Committee's Boxing Task Force must include an accommodation for women who were pregnant or postpartum during the qualifying period. "We did it!" she said in the post. The 11-time Canadian flyweight champion appealed to the CAS after her qualifying tournament in Argentina was scrapped due to COVID-19. The 33-year-ol
Who will win Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final? Let's check out the betting lines.